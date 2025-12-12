Whopping Rs 10 Lakh For Photo With Messi? Hyderabad Fans Say 'AI Is Enough'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWhopping Rs 10 Lakh For Photo With Messi? Hyderabad Fans Say 'AI Is Enough'

Hyderabad braces for a historic Messi visit as fans debate the steep Rs 9.95 lakh photo fee while the city prepares for a star-studded football spectacle.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad is gearing up for an unprecedented football celebration as Lionel Messi prepares to land in the city on Saturday, December 13. Anticipation has soared among fans, with the Argentine superstar’s visit being described as one of the most high-profile sporting attractions the city has ever hosted. But while excitement is widespread, the cost of a personal photograph with Messi has become the centre of heated debate.

According to a Times of India report, organisers of The GOAT India Tour have fixed the price of a single photograph with the World Cup–winning captain at ₹9.95 lakh plus GST, with only 100 limited slots available. The exclusive meet-and-greet will be held at the majestic Falaknuma Palace, and bookings have already begun through the District app.

Big Names, Bigger Stage At Uppal Stadium

On Saturday, Messi is scheduled to touch down at 4 p.m., after which he will make his way to Uppal Stadium for a three-hour public programme starting at 7 p.m. The football icon won’t be alone — Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez will join him, adding a powerful dose of star appeal to the event.

One of the main attractions is a 20-minute exhibition match featuring Singareni RR-9 and Aparna Messi All Stars. As part of the initiative, fifteen children — including ten aspiring players without any formal training — will be given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step onto the field alongside the visiting legends. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also expected to participate briefly, reinforcing the event’s prominence.

Online Buzz Over High Prices

While fans celebrate Messi’s impending arrival, social media platforms are abuzz with mixed reactions. The steep pricing for the photograph has sparked waves of memes and sardonic comments. Some users joked that it might be cheaper to “use AI and make a picture with Messi,” while others criticised the pricing structure, with one widely shared remark calling the opportunity “unfair.”

 

 

 

Telangana Lionel Messi Hyderabad Telangana 
