24-Year-Old Killed In Karnataka Crash Involving Car Linked To Ex-Minister HM Revanna’s Son

HomeNewsIndia24-Year-Old Killed In Karnataka Crash Involving Car Linked To Ex-Minister HM Revanna’s Son

A 24-year-old biker died in a Ramanagara crash involving a car tied to ex-minister H.M. Revanna’s family, reigniting debate over political privilege.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A late-night road accident in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district has reignited the debate over political privilege and accountability. A 24-year-old man, Rajesh, died on Thursday after his bike collided with a vehicle allegedly associated with former Congress minister H.M. Revanna’s son, Shashank Revanna. The accident took place around 10:30 p.m. near the Gudemaranahalli toll in Magadi.

Initial reports suggest that a Toyota Fortuner linked to Revanna family struck Rajesh’s bike head-on while attempting to overtake another vehicle. The impact was fatal, leaving the young rider dead on the spot.

Police Verify Who Was Inside The Vehicle

Authorities confirmed that the vehicle involved belongs to the Revanna family, but key details regarding the occupants remain unclear. A senior police official said a notice has been issued and verification is underway.

The official noted that they do not yet know who was driving the car or who was inside the vehicle and all of that was subject to investigation. Further, he emphasised that a thorough probe is in progress. 

Past Incidents Add Fuel To Public Outrage

The crash has drawn parallels with recent controversies involving the children of political leaders in Karnataka. In October, CCTV footage from a Vijayapura toll booth went viral, showing Samarthgouda Patil — son of BJP leader Vijugowda Patil — allegedly assaulting staff after being asked to pay the toll.

The video appeared to show Patil arguing with employees, claiming exemption due to his father’s position, before allegedly slapping a worker. A case was later registered based on the staff’s complaint.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
