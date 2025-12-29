Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As the Supreme Court starts hearing of the high-profile Unnao gang rape case, emotions ran high outside the court. A large group of women activists gathered, demanding justice for the survivor, leading to a tense standoff with law enforcement.

Women Activists Rally for Justice

The protest drew participation from both Congress women leaders and ordinary citizens, all united under the call for "Nari Nyay," justice for women. Many activists sat on the streets with banners and badges emblazoned with the slogan, creating a powerful visual plea for accountability.

Among those present was Alka Lamba, National President of the Mahila Congress, who expressed frustration at being prevented from even stepping out of her car. “We have come to support the Unnao victim, but the police are not allowing us to stay,” she said.

Similarly, Pushpa Satbir Singh, President of the Delhi Mahila Congress, joined the street protest. Both she and several other women were later detained by police and placed on buses, citing security concerns.

Voices of Hope Amid Tension

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana spoke about the survivor’s current condition and the hope for a fair verdict. “The victim is fine, and we hope we will get justice. If the previous verdict is not correct, the court will change it,” Bhayana said, reinforcing the widespread public demand for accountability.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Ahead of the hearing, Shashi Tripathi, the lawyer representing convict Kuldeep Sengar, urged faith in the judicial system. “We should have faith in the justice system. Our justice system is good,” Tripathi stated.

Inside the courtroom, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was present as proceedings began, highlighting the case’s national significance.