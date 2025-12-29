Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Have Faith In Justice System’: Sengar’s Lawyer Speaks As Unnao Gang Rape Case Hearing Continues

‘Have Faith In Justice System’: Sengar’s Lawyer Speaks As Unnao Gang Rape Case Hearing Continues

Kuldeep Sengar’s lawyer urges faith in the justice system as the Supreme Court hearing continues in the high-profile Unnao gang rape case.

By : Garvit Parashar | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the Supreme Court starts hearing of the high-profile Unnao gang rape case, emotions ran high outside the court. A large group of women activists gathered, demanding justice for the survivor, leading to a tense standoff with law enforcement.

Women Activists Rally for Justice

The protest drew participation from both Congress women leaders and ordinary citizens, all united under the call for "Nari Nyay," justice for women. Many activists sat on the streets with banners and badges emblazoned with the slogan, creating a powerful visual plea for accountability.

Among those present was Alka Lamba, National President of the Mahila Congress, who expressed frustration at being prevented from even stepping out of her car. “We have come to support the Unnao victim, but the police are not allowing us to stay,” she said.

Similarly, Pushpa Satbir Singh, President of the Delhi Mahila Congress, joined the street protest. Both she and several other women were later detained by police and placed on buses, citing security concerns.

Voices of Hope Amid Tension

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana spoke about the survivor’s current condition and the hope for a fair verdict. “The victim is fine, and we hope we will get justice. If the previous verdict is not correct, the court will change it,” Bhayana said, reinforcing the widespread public demand for accountability.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Ahead of the hearing, Shashi Tripathi, the lawyer representing convict Kuldeep Sengar, urged faith in the judicial system. “We should have faith in the justice system. Our justice system is good,” Tripathi stated.

Inside the courtroom, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was present as proceedings began, highlighting the case’s national significance.

Related Video

Delhi Winter: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply as Weather Department Issues Alert

About the author Garvit Parashar

Garvit Parashar writes on a wide range of topics, including national affairs, cricket, politics, and social issues. A passionate follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi, Garvit spends his free time hiking and travelling.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kuldeep Sengar Supreme Court Hearing Unnao Gang Rape Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Cities
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Key Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case
Delhi Winter: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply as Weather Department Issues Alert
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Key Case on Aravalli Hills Definition
Andhra Pradesh: Ernakulam Express Catches Fire, Panic Among Passengers
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts in Shops at Korba, Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget