HomeNewsIndia‘Leave Kavitha’s Comments To Her Wisdom,’ Says Harish Rao, Calls His Political Journey 'Open Book'

Harish Rao highlighted his long-standing loyalty to BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, stating that he had worked as a “disciplined soldier” under KCR’s leadership for more than two decades.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BRS MLA and former Telangana Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said he would not respond directly to allegations made by his cousin and former party leader K Kavitha, leaving them instead to “her wisdom.”

Speaking to ANI, Harish Rao asserted that his 25-year political journey was transparent and known to the people of Telangana.  "She made the same comments which some political parties have been making against me for some time now. Why did she make those allegations? I leave it to her wisdom," he remarked.

Harish Rao highlighted his long-standing loyalty to BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, stating that he had worked as a “disciplined soldier” under KCR’s leadership for more than two decades. He added that his contributions during the Telangana statehood movement and in the state’s development were a matter of public record.

 

Harish Rao Hits Out At Congress-Led Telangana Govt 

Shifting focus to governance issues, the BRS leader alleged that the current Revanth Reddy-led Congress government was “deliberately dismantling” systems and welfare programs established during KCR’s tenure. He pointed out that farmers were facing shortages of urea, while flood-hit citizens continued to suffer without adequate support.

“In such circumstances, our focus will be on helping the people in distress and saving this state from the hands of Telangana's traitors. We are the ones who fought for the formation of this state, and we are responsible for protecting it. We will spend all our time on that. We will all work together to bring the BRS party back to power under the leadership of KCR and remove the suffering of these people,” Harish Rao said. 

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
