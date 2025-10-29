Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Had A Breakup’: CEO Shares Gen Z Employee’s Honest Leave Request, Internet Divided

‘Had A Breakup’: CEO Shares Gen Z Employee’s Honest Leave Request, Internet Divided

A Knot Dating CEO's viral post showcased a Gen Z employee's honest leave request for a breakup, sparking debate about workplace emotional transparency.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A social media post by Jasveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating in Gurugram, has gone viral for shedding light on Gen Z’s evolving approach to workplace communication and emotional transparency. Singh shared a screenshot of a leave application from one of his employees, calling it “the most honest leave application” he had ever received, adding humorously, “Gen Z doesn’t do filters!”

CEO’s Post On Employee’s 'Breakup' Leave Request

The email, written by a young employee, read: “Hello Sir, I recently had a breakup and haven't been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I'm working from home today, so I'd like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th.”

Singh’s post quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, sparking a mix of amusement and reflection among netizens. Many praised the employee’s candour, while others debated whether such emotional disclosures were appropriate in a professional setting.

Responding to comments, Singh revealed that he approved the leave without hesitation, earning praise for his empathetic leadership style. When one user urged, “Pls grant him leave,” Singh replied, “Leave approved without any questions.” Another commenter joked about the use of “Sir” in the email, prompting Singh to quip, “It’s the Indian version of ‘Hi there.’”

The exchange soon evolved into a generational discussion on workplace attitudes. One user remarked, “Gen Z breaks up and applies for leave. Millennials broke down, cried in the washroom, and still met deadlines.” Others countered that the younger workforce’s openness about emotional well-being reflects a healthier work culture that values mental health and honesty over pretence.

ALSO READ: Hundreds Of Farmers Led By BKU Protest At Noida, Demands 10% Plot Allocation, Heavy Police Deployed

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
India
President Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Falsely Claimed To Have Been Captured By Pakistan
President Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Falsely Claimed To Have Been Captured By Pakistan
Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
World
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget