‘Had A Breakup’: CEO Shares Gen Z Employee’s Honest Leave Request, Internet Divided

A social media post by Jasveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating in Gurugram, has gone viral for shedding light on Gen Z’s evolving approach to workplace communication and emotional transparency. Singh shared a screenshot of a leave application from one of his employees, calling it “the most honest leave application” he had ever received, adding humorously, “Gen Z doesn’t do filters!”

CEO’s Post On Employee’s 'Breakup' Leave Request

The email, written by a young employee, read: “Hello Sir, I recently had a breakup and haven't been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I'm working from home today, so I'd like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th.”

Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters! pic.twitter.com/H0J27L5EsE — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) October 28, 2025

Singh’s post quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, sparking a mix of amusement and reflection among netizens. Many praised the employee’s candour, while others debated whether such emotional disclosures were appropriate in a professional setting.

Responding to comments, Singh revealed that he approved the leave without hesitation, earning praise for his empathetic leadership style. When one user urged, “Pls grant him leave,” Singh replied, “Leave approved without any questions.” Another commenter joked about the use of “Sir” in the email, prompting Singh to quip, “It’s the Indian version of ‘Hi there.’”

The exchange soon evolved into a generational discussion on workplace attitudes. One user remarked, “Gen Z breaks up and applies for leave. Millennials broke down, cried in the washroom, and still met deadlines.” Others countered that the younger workforce’s openness about emotional well-being reflects a healthier work culture that values mental health and honesty over pretence.

