Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle Set For October 17 In Presence Of Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Political activity in Gujarat has intensified as the Bhupendra Patel-led government prepares for a major cabinet reshuffle scheduled for October 17. Currently functioning with 17 ministers, the state government is set to undergo a significant overhaul aimed at rejuvenating leadership and expanding representation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The reshuffle is being closely coordinated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's cabinet will be expanded on Friday at 11.30 am," a government release said, as per PTI.

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle

It is indicated that the list of new ministers could be finalised by late Thursday or early Friday. During Thursday’s cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to request resignations from ministers who may be dropped or reassigned, as per a report on Times of India. Those exiting the cabinet are likely to be accommodated within the party structure as newly appointed state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma finalizes his core team. In line with the party’s “one person, one post” policy, Vishwakarma is expected to resign from his ministerial role, making the cooperation portfolio available for a new appointee.

Reports suggest that ministers such as Dharmendrasinh, Rishikesh Patel, Mukesh Patel, and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama are likely to retain their positions. However, Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Kunvarji Bavaliya, and Murubhai Bera may be dropped. The reshuffle is also expected to address controversies, with ministers like Bachubhai Khabad and Bhikhusinhji Parmar facing potential removal due to allegations involving their family members, as reported by NDTV.

The BJP is reportedly considering inducting new faces into the cabinet and party strategists aim to balance youth and experience while boosting OBC and Patidar representation, particularly from Saurashtra. There is also speculation that some Congress MLAs who recently joined the BJP may be rewarded with ministerial positions.

The upcoming reshuffle marks a strategic move by the BJP to consolidate its leadership in Gujarat and energize the party ahead of the next electoral cycle.