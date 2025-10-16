Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGujarat Cabinet Reshuffle Set For October 17 In Presence Of Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle Set For October 17 In Presence Of Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Gujarat's BJP government, led by Bhupendra Patel, will reshuffle its cabinet on October 17, coordinated by Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Political activity in Gujarat has intensified as the Bhupendra Patel-led government prepares for a major cabinet reshuffle scheduled for October 17. Currently functioning with 17 ministers, the state government is set to undergo a significant overhaul aimed at rejuvenating leadership and expanding representation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The reshuffle is being closely coordinated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's cabinet will be expanded on Friday at 11.30 am," a government release said, as per PTI.

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle 

It is indicated that the list of new ministers could be finalised by late Thursday or early Friday. During Thursday’s cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to request resignations from ministers who may be dropped or reassigned, as per a report on Times of India. Those exiting the cabinet are likely to be accommodated within the party structure as newly appointed state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma finalizes his core team. In line with the party’s “one person, one post” policy, Vishwakarma is expected to resign from his ministerial role, making the cooperation portfolio available for a new appointee.

Reports suggest that ministers such as Dharmendrasinh, Rishikesh Patel, Mukesh Patel, and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama are likely to retain their positions. However, Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Kunvarji Bavaliya, and Murubhai Bera may be dropped. The reshuffle is also expected to address controversies, with ministers like Bachubhai Khabad and Bhikhusinhji Parmar facing potential removal due to allegations involving their family members, as reported by NDTV.

The BJP is reportedly considering inducting new faces into the cabinet and party strategists aim to balance youth and experience while boosting OBC and Patidar representation, particularly from Saurashtra. There is also speculation that some Congress MLAs who recently joined the BJP may be rewarded with ministerial positions.

The upcoming reshuffle marks a strategic move by the BJP to consolidate its leadership in Gujarat and energize the party ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Cities
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget