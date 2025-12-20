Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Forcibly Removing A Woman’s Symbol Violates Her Dignity': Supriya Sule On Bihar Hijab Row

Supriya Sule condemned interference in women’s attire after a viral hijab video, saying every woman’s clothing reflects family traditions and forcibly removing it violates dignity and rights.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule addressed the media in a press conference following the circulation of a viral video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly removing a woman’s hijab. Sule emphasised that every woman, regardless of how she chooses to cover her head, embodies the traditions, culture, and values of her family.

"Whether a woman wears a hijab or drapes a pallu, it reflects the customs of her family—be it the one she is born into or married into. Outside interference in these personal choices is not only inappropriate but also promotes discrimination and insensitivity," Sule remarked.

Respecting Women’s Choices is Everyone’s Responsibility

Sule stressed that respecting women and their personal decisions is a responsibility shared by all citizens. She highlighted that forcibly removing a woman’s religious or traditional attire constitutes a violation not only of her dignity but also of democratic principles.

“It is imperative that all political parties, communities, and individuals honour women’s rights and individuality,” she added, urging society to uphold respect for women at every level.

Raising Awareness About Women’s Rights

Beyond condemnation, Sule focused on the broader societal implications of such incidents. She warned that actions like the alleged hijab removal foster fear and insecurity among women, potentially deterring them from exercising their rights freely.

The MP called for increased awareness about women’s rights and insisted that strict measures be taken to prevent any form of coercion or interference in personal choices. She appealed to authorities and the public alike to ensure that women feel safe and empowered to make decisions regarding their attire and religious or cultural symbols.

“In the future, every woman’s personal choices should be respected without exception,” Sule emphasised.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hijab Controversy Ncp Supriya SUle Nitish Kumar Video
Read more
