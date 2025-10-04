ECI Chief Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Election Readiness In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 4 (ANI): A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Bihar's Patna to review poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

The delegation includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Sharing an X post on Friday, the ECI wrote, "ECI delegation led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi arrives in Patna today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections."

Ahead of their visit to the poll-bound State, the ECI delegation organised a briefing for General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be deployed as Central Observers for the Bihar elections and bye-elections in certain states, a press release by the poll body said.

According to the press release, 425 officers, including 287 IAS officers, 58 IPS officers, and 80 officers from IRS/IRAS/ICAS and other services, attended the meeting. The briefing meeting was held at IIIDEM, New Delhi.

Addressing the Observers, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described them as the beacons of democracy. As the Commission's eyes and ears, the Central Observers were asked to familiarise themselves with all the election laws, rules, and guidelines, provide direct field inputs and ensure their strict and impartial compliance.

Observers were instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters for the redressal of their grievances, the press release stated.

The Observers were also instructed to visit polling stations and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters.

The Commission appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.

Bihar is set to undergo Assembly elections later this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the date.

