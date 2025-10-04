Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaECI Chief Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Election Readiness In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Polls

ECI Chief Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Election Readiness In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Polls

ECI Chief Gyanesh Kumar leads delegation to Patna to assess Bihar Assembly poll readiness, briefing 425 officers on election laws and voter facilitation measures.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 4 (ANI): A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Bihar's Patna to review poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

The delegation includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Sharing an X post on Friday, the ECI wrote, "ECI delegation led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi arrives in Patna today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections."

Ahead of their visit to the poll-bound State, the ECI delegation organised a briefing for General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be deployed as Central Observers for the Bihar elections and bye-elections in certain states, a press release by the poll body said.

According to the press release, 425 officers, including 287 IAS officers, 58 IPS officers, and 80 officers from IRS/IRAS/ICAS and other services, attended the meeting. The briefing meeting was held at IIIDEM, New Delhi.

Addressing the Observers, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described them as the beacons of democracy. As the Commission's eyes and ears, the Central Observers were asked to familiarise themselves with all the election laws, rules, and guidelines, provide direct field inputs and ensure their strict and impartial compliance.

Observers were instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters for the redressal of their grievances, the press release stated.

The Observers were also instructed to visit polling stations and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters.

The Commission appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.

Bihar is set to undergo Assembly elections later this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the date. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Election Comission Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode: Report
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode
World
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages After Trump's Ultimatum
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Trump's Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget