Rohit Sharma Smashes 60th ODI Fifty In IND vs SA Clash

The last time Rohit Sharma played for India, he scored an unbeaten 121 against Australia in Sydney.

He is now back for the Men in Blue, playing in the first IND vs SA ODI, in Ranchi at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, and has marked his return his a quick-fire half century off 43 deliveries.

This is, notably, his 60th ODI career fifty in 277 matches, and third in a row at the moment.

Rohit Sharma Relentless In Ranchi

Known for his explosive batting style right from the get-go, Rohit Sharma has provided yet another fiery start to the India.

His innings from today's India vs South Africa ODI, so far, include 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Oddly enough, Rohit's outing could have come to a quick end had Tony de Zorzi held on to his catch off a pull shot, something which he generally dispatches for a six without any errors.

He had opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also started on a similar note, but fell after scoring 18 to an incoming delivery from Nandre Burger.

A quick wicket, especially in the Power Play, can put pressure on the batting side, but that was nowhere near the case with Rohit Sharma in the middle, who continued batting in a calculated manner with Virat Kohli joining him on the other end, who scored his 76th fifty in the format today.

Kohli-Rohit Record Consecutive 100-Run ODI Partnerships

The duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma first stitched together a 50-run stand, later evolving it into a 100-run stand off 85 balls, back-to-back now for the Men in Blue in ODIs.

The previous one came in Sydney against Australia while chasing a score of 237 runs, a low total in the format from modern cricketing standards.

The first innings of the IND vs SA 1st ODI is not even half-way done at this point, and with India standing at the score of 145/1 as of this writing, a big total is potentially on the board, especially if Rohit Sharma continues batting in this style.