HomeNewsIndia'Education Must Not Become A Privilege For A Few,' Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, during interactions with students in Peru and Chile, stresses that education is the foundation of freedom and must be inclusive, while also discussing India’s manufacturing partnerships.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India needs an education system that reflects the rich diversity of the country and should not become a "privilege for a few", saying it is the very foundation of freedom.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also said India needs to build an alternative manufacturing system and a partnership with the US or Peru could be the way forward.

In an interaction with students at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the University of Chile, the Congress leader held an "insightful dialogue" focused on education, democracy and geopolitics.

"India needs to build an alternative manufacturing system that thrives in a democratic setup. Thus, a partnership with Peru or the US could be the way forward," the Congress quoted Gandhi on its official X handle, while sharing a video of his conversation with students in South America.

"When it comes to education, it begins with curiosity and the freedom to think openly and ask questions without any fear or constraints—political or social. Education must not become a privilege for a few because it is the very foundation of freedom. India needs an education system that fosters a scientific temper, encourages critical thinking, and reflects the rich diversity of our nation," Gandhi said.

The Congress said Gandhi visited the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the University of Chile and had an engaging conversation with the students.

"The insightful dialogue focused on education, democracy and geopolitics and how India needs to carve its way forward in the multipolar world today," the party said.

Gandhi was on a week-long visit to Columbia, Brazil, Peru and Chile.

 

 

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
