Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: DK Shivakumar Recites RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly, Triggers Political Buzz

On Cam: DK Shivakumar Recites RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly, Triggers Political Buzz

During a Karnataka Assembly debate on an RCB event stampede, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Congress) surprisingly recited lines from the RSS anthem in response to BJP criticism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A heated debate in the Karnataka Assembly took an unexpected turn when Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recited lines from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhume'. The gesture, unusual for a senior Congress leader, immediately set off political chatter across party lines.

The episode unfolded during discussions over the recent stampede at an RCB event. BJP MLA R Ashok had targeted the Congress government over the mishap and directly questioned Shivakumar’s role, as reported by The Hindustan Times. In response, the Deputy CM accused the opposition of repeating old arguments, before dramatically reciting the RSS anthem in the Assembly.

A 73-second clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing Shivakumar’s recital amid visible reactions from BJP members. The move came against the backdrop of repeated taunts from BJP leaders about Shivakumar’s past criticism of the RSS.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nitish Kumar Declines Skullcap At Madrasa Event, Over A Decade After He Rebuked Modi For Same

'Born Congressman, Blood, Life Everything Is Here': DK Shivakumar

Later, Shivakumar addressing the reporters said, "I am a born Congressman; my blood, my life, everything is here. I know how the RSS is building institutions in Karnataka, acquiring schools... I am a Congressman and I will lead the Congress with all my strength."

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka RSS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cities
MCD Orders Stray Dogs To Be Rounded Up Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
MCD Orders Stray Dogs To Be Rounded Up Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
World
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget