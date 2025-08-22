On Cam: DK Shivakumar Recites RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly, Triggers Political Buzz

A heated debate in the Karnataka Assembly took an unexpected turn when Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recited lines from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhume'. The gesture, unusual for a senior Congress leader, immediately set off political chatter across party lines.

The episode unfolded during discussions over the recent stampede at an RCB event. BJP MLA R Ashok had targeted the Congress government over the mishap and directly questioned Shivakumar’s role, as reported by The Hindustan Times. In response, the Deputy CM accused the opposition of repeating old arguments, before dramatically reciting the RSS anthem in the Assembly.

A 73-second clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing Shivakumar’s recital amid visible reactions from BJP members. The move came against the backdrop of repeated taunts from BJP leaders about Shivakumar’s past criticism of the RSS.

'Born Congressman, Blood, Life Everything Is Here': DK Shivakumar

Later, Shivakumar addressing the reporters said, "I am a born Congressman; my blood, my life, everything is here. I know how the RSS is building institutions in Karnataka, acquiring schools... I am a Congressman and I will lead the Congress with all my strength."