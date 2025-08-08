'Script Written By Salim-Javed': Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi Over EC Allegations, Calls It 'Excuse For Defeat'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his latest allegations regarding voter fraud against the Election Commission of India. He claimed that Gandhi was using the allegations against the poll body as an "excuse for his defeat."

Fadnavis mocked the Congress leader for "reading out a script written by Salim-Javed," referring to Rahul Gandhi's press conference, in which he pointed out a "vote chori" model allegedly being used in various constituencies across the country by the poll body. In a video released on YouTube, Gandhi also said that the EC and the BJP are "colluding to steal elections," particularly in Maharashtra.

Claiming that the allegations made by Gandhi were not based on facts, Fadnavis said, "It seems like Rahul Gandhi got a script written by Salim-Javed. It’s an entertaining script, and he’s reading it out everywhere. He’s not saying anything beyond that script. Not a single point he's making is factual; everything is imaginary."

On Gandhi's voter list manipulation claims and opposition to Bihar SIR, the Maharashtra CM said: "He says there's manipulation in the voter list. Even we acknowledge this, and we are the ones who have been demanding a comprehensive revision. The Election Commission has said they are ready to do it. In fact, they have already started in Bihar. But then Rahul Gandhi says, ‘Don’t carry out the revision.’ So, what exactly does he want?"

"Rahul Gandhi doesn’t even understand what this revision means, nor does he know the actual issues in the voter list. All he wants is an excuse for his defeat and that’s exactly what he is doing,” he added.

On Thursday, Fadnavis had lashed out at Gandhi over his voter fraud allegations in Maharashtra polls, saying that he needs to "get his brain checked". He also called the Congress leader's accusations as "baseless".