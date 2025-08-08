Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Script Written By Salim-Javed': Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi Over EC Allegations, Calls It 'Excuse For Defeat'

'Script Written By Salim-Javed': Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi Over EC Allegations, Calls It 'Excuse For Defeat'

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 06:38 PM (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his latest allegations regarding voter fraud against the Election Commission of India. He claimed that Gandhi was using the allegations against the poll body as an "excuse for his defeat." 

Fadnavis mocked the Congress leader for "reading out a script written by Salim-Javed," referring to Rahul Gandhi's press conference, in which he pointed out a "vote chori" model allegedly being used in various constituencies across the country by the poll body. In a video released on YouTube, Gandhi also said that the EC and the BJP are "colluding to steal elections," particularly in Maharashtra.

Claiming that the allegations made by Gandhi were not based on facts, Fadnavis said, "It seems like Rahul Gandhi got a script written by Salim-Javed. It’s an entertaining script, and he’s reading it out everywhere. He’s not saying anything beyond that script. Not a single point he's making is factual; everything is imaginary."

On Gandhi's voter list manipulation claims and opposition to Bihar SIR, the Maharashtra CM said: "He says there's manipulation in the voter list. Even we acknowledge this, and we are the ones who have been demanding a comprehensive revision. The Election Commission has said they are ready to do it. In fact, they have already started in Bihar. But then Rahul Gandhi says, ‘Don’t carry out the revision.’ So, what exactly does he want?"

"Rahul Gandhi doesn’t even understand what this revision means, nor does he know the actual issues in the voter list. All he wants is an excuse for his defeat  and that’s exactly what he is doing,” he added.

On Thursday, Fadnavis had lashed out at Gandhi over his voter fraud allegations in Maharashtra polls, saying that he needs to "get his brain checked".  He also called the Congress leader's accusations as "baseless".

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Will Be A Gathering Of Solidarity, Friendship': China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin
China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin; First Visit Since 2020 Galwan Clash
Business
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
India
'Who Is Lalu Trying To Save?': Amit Shah Targets Oppn Over 'Vote Bank Politics' Amid Bihar SIR Row
'Who Is Lalu Trying To Save?': Amit Shah's 'Vote Bank Politics' Jibe At Oppn Amid Bihar SIR Row
Cities
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget