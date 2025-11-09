Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Devbhoomi Becoming Stronger & Safer': Adityanath, Mayawati Extend On Uttarakhand's 25th Foundation Day

Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati conveyed wishes on Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary. Adityanath praised Uttarakhand's progress under PM Modi and CM Dhami.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday extended best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on the 25th anniversary of its foundation.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on the foundation day of Uttarakhand, the sacred land of ancient traditions and rich in sacred sites - 'Devbhoomi' (the land of the gods)." "Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ji, this state is becoming stronger, safer, and prosperous. I pray to Baba Kedarnath that this 'crown jewel' of India continues to move on the path of development," he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister of UP, Mayawati, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Hearty congratulations to all the brothers and sisters of the state and their families on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the state of Uttarakhand." "My Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government in Uttar Pradesh has promoted public interest, public welfare, and development in Uttarakhand by creating many new districts, tehsils, and blocks," Mayawati said on X.

"I wish that the lives of the people of the new Uttarakhand state, formed with the party's support, be happy and prosperous. It would be better if the government and administration also work with the right intentions and policies," she added.

Uttarakhand is the 27th state of the Indian Union, established on November 9, 2000, after being carved out from Uttar Pradesh. It is the origin point of the sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna, which adds to its religious, cultural and ecological importance. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
