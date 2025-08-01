Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Nears Final Stage In Dengue Vaccine Trial With 70% Enrolment Complete

India Nears Final Stage In Dengue Vaccine Trial With 70% Enrolment Complete

India's one-shot dengue vaccine 'DengiAll' reaches 70% enrolment in Phase III trials across 20 national sites.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Seventy per cent enrolment of participants for the Phase III clinical trial of the indigenous one-shot dengue vaccine, DengiAll, has been completed, Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, told Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has undertaken a clinical trial titled phase III, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo controlled study to evaluate the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of the single-dose Dengue Tetravalent vaccine, live attenuated (Recombinant, Lyophilised) – 'DengiAll', Jadhav said in a written reply.

"The trial involves over 10,000 participants, out of which more than 70 per cent enrolment has been completed. The trial has been implemented in 20 sites across India," he said.

The sites are JSS Medical College and Hospital, Mysuru (Karnataka), Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar (Telangana).

The approximate budget for the trial is Rs 1.3 to 1.5 crore per site, Jadhav said.

According to ICMR, there is no specific antiviral treatment or licensed vaccines for dengue and the treatment is supportive in nature, Jadhav said.

A total of 5,73,563 laboratory confirmed dengue cases were reported through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) in 2024, according to information shared by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) , .

According to ICMR, all four serotypes of the dengue virus (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV -4) are known to circulate and co-circulate in India.

Multiple serotypes can be present in the same geographical region and can even infect the same individual at the same time. Hence, participants have been enrolled in the ICMR vaccine trial from different zones where these four serotypes circulate in order to test the efficacy of the vaccine against all four serotypes, Jadhav said.

The minister also said that the Union Health Ministry, Director General of Health Services, and National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) regularly monitor the situation of dengue outbreaks across the country for assessing the disease situation, preparedness, technical guidance and to sensitise and forewarn the states.

Under the National Health Mission, adequate budgetary support is provided to states and Union territories for dengue control activities such as epidemic preparedness, monitoring, case management, vector control (provision of domestic breeding checkers, ASHA involvement, insecticide, fogging machines), training, intersectoral convergence, awareness activities, etc.

For surveillance and free of cost diagnosis of dengue, Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals with laboratory facility and Apex Referral laboratories with advance diagnostic facilities have been identified across the country, Jadhav said.

The government of India has developed national guidelines on dengue treatment/management, in consultation with experts, which have been shared with all the states and UTs for implementation.

The guidelines emphasise the preparedness of hospitals for case treatment/management.

In addition, advisories have been issued from time to time to states/UTs for prevention and control of dengue, including case management, the minister said. (This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dengue Vaccine Phase III Trials
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget