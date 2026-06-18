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HomeNewsIndia'How Can Rights Of 150 Million Telegram Users Be Curtailed For NEET Retest?': Delhi HC

'How Can Rights Of 150 Million Telegram Users Be Curtailed For NEET Retest?': Delhi HC

Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre’s temporary restriction on the app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea by Telegram against the Centre’s move to temporarily restrict access to the massaging app ahead of June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia reserved the order after hearing arguments from senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for the app, and Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who represented the Centre.

The judge asked both the parties to submit written submissions by 7 pm.

The bench was hearing a plea of the messaging app against the Centre’s decision.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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Telegram NEET UG Re-Exam Telegram Ban India
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