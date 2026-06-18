'How Can Rights Of 150 Million Telegram Users Be Curtailed For NEET Retest?': Delhi HC
Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre’s temporary restriction on the app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea by Telegram against the Centre’s move to temporarily restrict access to the massaging app ahead of June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.
A vacation bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia reserved the order after hearing arguments from senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for the app, and Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who represented the Centre.
The judge asked both the parties to submit written submissions by 7 pm.
The bench was hearing a plea of the messaging app against the Centre’s decision.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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