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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi: Crackdown on illegal constructions ramps up; 217 properties razed, 237 sealed in June so far

Delhi: Crackdown on illegal constructions ramps up; 217 properties razed, 237 sealed in June so far

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday demolished 14 properties and sealed 25 establishments as part of an ongoing citywide crackdown on illegal constructions and violations, while inspections carried out by the Revenue Department crossed 770 in the last 10 days, officials sai.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday demolished 14 properties and sealed 25 establishments as part of an ongoing citywide crackdown on illegal constructions and violations, while inspections carried out by the Revenue Department crossed 770 in the last 10 days, officials said.

Since the Malviya Nagar hotel fire incident on June 3, the civic body has so far demolished 217 properties and sealed 237 others as part of the enforcement drive, they said.

During the same period, the MCD issued 330 unauthorised construction show-cause notices, 151 sealing show-cause notices and 91 demolition orders.

According to the Revenue Department's daily inspection report, 29 sites were inspected on Monday, taking the total number of inspections conducted between June 5 and June 15 to 773.

The report said four notices were issued in North district following inspections. A joint inspection was conducted in New Delhi district, while violations detected in South West district were communicated to the MCD's Najafgarh Zone for further action.

In South East district, an inspected site was found to be an illegal construction and the MCD was directed to take action as per rules. Field visits were also conducted in South district.

The report further said three notices were issued in South district, four notices each in North East and North districts, and five notices each in Central and West districts following the day's inspections.

The officials said the civic body also issued 10 show-cause notices for unauthorised constructions and 31 sealing show-cause notices during the day.

According to the MCD's daily action-taken report, demolition action was carried out against 14 properties and 25 properties were sealed on June 15.

The enforcement drive was launched in the wake of a series of tragedies in the city linked to civic infrastructure failures, violations of fire safety norms and corruption.

The officials said the campaign is being carried out across Delhi to curb illegal constructions and ensure compliance with building regulations and safety standards, adding that strict action against violators will continue. PTI MSJ NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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