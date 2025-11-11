China Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Delhi Blast That Killed 12, Injured Several Others

China on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a powerful explosion that struck near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station, leaving at least 12 people dead and several others injured.

A car explosion at a traffic signal near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening initially claimed nine lives and injured 20 others. The death toll rose to 12 the following day as three more victims succumbed to their injuries, police confirmed.

‘Shocked by the incident,’ says China

In a statement, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the fatal explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station. Our deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones, and we wish those who were injured a speedy recovery,” the ministry said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing that China was “shocked by the incident.” He extended condolences to the victims, expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased and injured, and wished them a swift recovery.

Condolences pour in from across the world

Several other nations, including the United States, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Israel, Ireland, and Nepal, also expressed grief over the deadly blast and extended solidarity with India.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake wrote on social media: “Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives” in the explosion. “Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and good wishes for the swift recovery of the injured. The Maldives stands in solidarity with the people and Government of India in this difficult time,” he said on X.

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki also conveyed her “deepest condolences to the bereaved families” and offered prayers for the recovery of those injured. “Nepal stands in solidarity with India in this hour of grief,” she said.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed his “deepest condolences to the people of India, especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast,” adding, “Israel stands with India in its fight against terror.”

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy, noting, “Our thoughts are with all those who lost their lives, the injured, and their families. We offer our full support and solidarity with the people and Government of India at this difficult time.”