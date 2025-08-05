Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDefence Ministry Approves Military Hardware Proposals Worth Rs 67,000 Crore To Boost Capability Of Armed Forces

The Defence Acquisition Council approved ₹67,000 crore in military hardware purchases. These include night sights for army BMPs, autonomous surface craft, and missile upgrades for the navy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 10:27 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday approved various proposals for buying military hardware at a total cost of about Rs 67,000 crore.

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sight for the Indian Army’s BMP fleet. This will enhance the night driving capability of BMPs and provide higher mobility and operational advantage to the Mechanised Infantry, according to an official statement.

For the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, BrahMos Fire Control System & Launchers, and upgradation of BARAK-1 Point Defence Missile System. The procurement of the Compact Autonomous Surface Craft will provide the capability to the navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare missions, the statement said.

For the Indian Air Force, AoN was accorded for the procurement of mountain radars and the upgradation of the SAKSHAM/SPYDER weapon system. The procurement of mountain radars will enhance the air surveillance capability along and across the borders in the mountainous region. The upgradation of SAKSHAM/SPYDER System for integration with the Integrated Air Command and Control System will enhance the air defence capability, the statement said.

AoN was also accorded for the procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) for the three Services. The proposed MALE RPAs can carry multiple payloads and weapons and operate at longer ranges for long endurance missions. They will significantly enhance round-the-clock surveillance and combat capability of the armed forces, the statement said.

In addition, the DAC has also accorded AoN for sustenance of C-17 and C-130J planes of the Indian Air Force fleet and a comprehensive annual maintenance contract of the S-400 Long Range Air Defence Missile System, the statement added.

The Ministry of Defence had also last month signed a contract with public sector defence company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars for the army, worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

With a minimum 70 per cent indigenous content, these Fire Control Radars will be able to detect all forms of airborne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and enemy drones. This would mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Air Defence Regiments and enhance the army’s operational readiness.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Defence Ministry Rajnath SIngh
