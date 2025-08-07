2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after their vehicle overturned and fell into a ditch in the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle met with an accident during routine movement, though the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be confirmed. Authorities have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

According to Additional SP Udhampur, Sandeep Bhat, two CRPF personnel lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries when a CRPF vehicle overturned near Kandva in the Basantgarh region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. Police teams promptly responded to the incident, launching a rescue operation and transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for medical care.

'Vehicle Was Carrying Brave CRPF Jawans': Union MoS Jitendra Singh

Taking to X, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, "Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated."

Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF.



I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me…

