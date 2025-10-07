Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cough Syrup Row: Punjab Bans Sale Of 'Coldrif' After Child Deaths In MP

Punjab's Food and Drugs Administration (Drugs Wing) issued an official order, declaring that the cough syrup is "not of standard quality".

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Punjab Government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, distribution and use of Coldrif cough syrup following reports of severe side effects, resulting in the death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Punjab's Food and Drugs Administration (Drugs Wing) issued an official order, declaring that the cough syrup is "not of standard quality" as declared by the Government Analyst, Drugs Testing Laboratory, Food & Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh.
 
"Considering the seriousness of the matter, as the said product has been observed to be linked to the recent deaths of children in the Chhindwara District, Madhya Pradesh. The above-mentioned product is hereby completely prohibited for sale, distribution and utilisation in the state of Punjab with immediate effect in public interest," the order read.
 
The Uttar Pradesh government has also banned the Coldrif cough syrup. The state's Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration has issued instructions to all drug inspectors to collect samples of the cough syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical Chhindwara from both government and private institutions across Uttar Pradesh.
 
The order also prohibits the import and export of the cough syrup in government and private institutions until further notice. Authorities have emphasised strict compliance with the instructions to ensure public safety.
 
Meanwhile, the Kerala government constituted a committee to submit a report on the management of pediatric cough syrups.
 
Kerala Health Department has also asked the Drugs Controller to issue a notice to pharmacies not to sell pediatric drugs to children without a doctor's prescription.
 
Veena George said that the State Drugs Controller has imposed a ban on the particular cough syrup, and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) does not supply the syrup to government hospitals.
 
Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Telangana have issued advisories and banned the Coldrif cough syrup.
 
Meanwhile, amid the Coldrif syrup row, Madhya Pradesh state's Food and Drug Administration has found increased levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) in two more cough syrups and has begun the process of banning the medicine. The drug controller has ordered the immediate halting of sales and seizures of the concerned cough syrups.
 
ReLife and Respifresh TR were found to have DEG more than the prescribed standard. While the standard only allows for 0.1 per cent in the medicine, ReLife contained 0.616 per cent and Respifresh TR contained 1.342 per cent, according to officials."

The Drug Controller has ordered the seizure of these medicines and has also ordered a halt to their sale", according to an official statement. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cough Syrup Row PUNJAB
