HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu FDA Finds Adulterated Cough Syrup Samples, Orders Production Halt Amid Child Death Probe

The officials have sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu-based cough syrup company 'Coldrif' and has instructed it to halt production at its facility near Chennai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI) Test samples of cough syrups collected from a city-based firm during an inspection conducted at its facility are found to be 'adulterated', an official of the Food Safety and Drug Administration department said on Saturday.

The officials have sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu-based company and has instructed it to halt production at its facility near here, the official said.

The development came after Tamil Nadu government banned the sales of cough syrup 'Coldrif' and ordered removal of stocks of the medicine from the market. The action has been taken in the wake of suspicion linking the death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with this syrup.

With effect from October 1, the sale of the cough syrup by the manufacturer has been prohibited across Tamil Nadu, the official said.

A team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration department conducted inspection at the manufacturing facility of the pharmaceutical company in Sunguvarchathram in neighbouring Kancheepuram district last week and collected the samples, he said.

Asked about the results of the test samples lifted from the manufacturing facility, the official on Saturday told PTI: "Test samples have been found adulterated. We have sought an explanation from the manufacturer. Until further orders, the production will be stopped at the facility." "Until the company gives us a satisfactory explanation, the production at the factory will be halted," he said.

The syrup has been supplied to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry by the company, he said.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday blamed the mixing of 'brake oil solvent' in cough syrups for the deaths of children with a suspected kidney ailment in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district since September 7.

The toll in the case reached 9 in Madhya Pradesh while media reports said that two infants died in Rajasthan. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Read more
