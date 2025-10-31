Op Sindoor Marked Paradigm Shift In Warfighting, Validated India's Growth: Col Sofiya Qureshi

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on Friday said that Operation Sindoor has brought about a “paradigm shift” in modern warfighting, validating India’s growing capability in multi-domain precision warfare.

Speaking at the ‘Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Young Leaders Forum’ held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Col Qureshi described the operation as a landmark moment that showcased India’s technological and strategic edge across multiple domains of conflict.

Calls for vigilance

She also highlighted the role of information warfare waged by Pakistan during the operation, underscoring the need for heightened awareness and resilience in the digital space. Col Qureshi urged young citizens to remain “agile and alert” against misinformation campaigns and emphasised the importance of digital literacy, especially in educational institutions, to effectively counter such narratives.

Col Qureshi, who emerged as one of the prominent faces of ‘Operation Sindoor’ during media briefings, said the experience reaffirmed the critical role of technology, strategy, and information management in shaping modern military outcomes.