Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOp Sindoor Marked Paradigm Shift In Warfighting, Validated India's Growth: Col Sofiya Qureshi

Op Sindoor Marked Paradigm Shift In Warfighting, Validated India's Growth: Col Sofiya Qureshi

She highlighted the operation's technological and strategic importance while stressing the need for digital literacy and vigilance against misinformation, particularly from Pakistan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on Friday said that Operation Sindoor has brought about a “paradigm shift” in modern warfighting, validating India’s growing capability in multi-domain precision warfare.

Speaking at the ‘Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Young Leaders Forum’ held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Col Qureshi described the operation as a landmark moment that showcased India’s technological and strategic edge across multiple domains of conflict.

Calls for vigilance 

She also highlighted the role of information warfare waged by Pakistan during the operation, underscoring the need for heightened awareness and resilience in the digital space. Col Qureshi urged young citizens to remain “agile and alert” against misinformation campaigns and emphasised the importance of digital literacy, especially in educational institutions, to effectively counter such narratives.

Col Qureshi, who emerged as one of the prominent faces of ‘Operation Sindoor’ during media briefings, said the experience reaffirmed the critical role of technology, strategy, and information management in shaping modern military outcomes.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Operation Sindoor Sofiya Qureshi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report
JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report
Election 2025
Tej Pratap Makes Big Statement: ‘If Tejashwi Yadav Campaigns in Mahua...'
Tej Pratap Makes Big Statement: ‘If Tejashwi Yadav Campaigns in Mahua...'
News
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
India
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle': PM Modi At Arya Mahasammelan
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle: PM Modi
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget