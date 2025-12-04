Passengers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, were greeted with staggering ticket prices after numerous IndiGo cancellations threw travel plans into disarray. With the country’s largest airline grounding several services due to operational and tech-related problems, Air India became the only viable option on many routes—sending airfares to eye-watering levels.

A Hyderabad–Bhopal fare on Air India nearly touched Rs 1.3 lakh, highlighting the scale of the disruptions.

Unprecedented Fares for Overnight Bhopal Journey

The steepest fare displayed on Wednesday was for an overnight Air India flight requiring connections through Mumbai and Delhi, as per a report on The Hindu.

Economy: Rs 1.03 lakh

Premium economy: Slightly higher

Business class: Rs 1.3 lakh

The airline’s portal showed only one remaining seat at these prices. With no direct flights operating that day, the cheapest alternative—also with a long layover—cost Rs 12,599 and took close to 12 hours.

IndiGo Cancellations Trigger Citywide Travel Crunch

Multiple IndiGo services connecting Hyderabad to Delhi, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Bhopal were abruptly cancelled. A scan of airline websites and travel portals showed steep hikes across the few remaining flights, especially Air India’s network out of Hyderabad.

The airport authority confirmed the disruptions, posting an update on X: several IndiGo flights were hit by “airline-related technology and operational issues,” resulting in delays and cancellations.

Sector-Wise Impact: Fares Surge Across Major Routes

Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam: Only one Air India option existed—a two-stop flight via Mumbai and Bengaluru. Economy fare was at Rs 69,787 with 9 hours travel time.

Only one Air India option existed—a two-stop flight via Mumbai and Bengaluru. Economy fare was at Rs 69,787 with 9 hours travel time. Hyderabad–Delhi: The cheapest non-stop was Rs 12,894 while the costliest non-stop was Rs 29,524.

The cheapest non-stop was Rs 12,894 while the costliest non-stop was Rs 29,524. Hyderabad–Mumbai: The fares surged dramatically with the lowest available (two stops, 12 hours) - Rs 32,095, one-stop (5 hours) - Rs 59,482 and another one-stop option - Rs 70,329

Chaos At Airport Sparks Outrage Online

The crisis quickly spilled onto social media, where frustrated passengers recounted their experiences. One user described “full-blown chaos” at IndiGo counters, alleging that distressed passengers were blocking boarding and staff were being “hounded left, right, and centre.”

Another viral post highlighted the plight of Ayyappa devotees, who reportedly staged a protest after enduring long delays with no clear communication from airline representatives. “Passengers deserve clarity and responsible service. Hope the authorities take immediate action,” the post read.

#WATCH | Telangana: Chaos at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad amid delay in IndiGo flights' movement. pic.twitter.com/U46cyOmJxZ — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

What Comes Next?

With severe disruptions across several key routes and no clarity on the timeline for IndiGo’s full operational restoration, fliers are bracing for continued turbulence. Authorities are expected to monitor the fare surge and review passenger grievances as frustration continues to mount at Hyderabad airport.