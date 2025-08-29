Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris

Two cloudbursts hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts late Thursday, trapping families under debris. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that rescue and relief operations are underway and that instructions have been issued to officials concerned to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations.

According to Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, two people are missing and many animals have been buried in the cloudburst incident in the Dewal area of ​​the Chamoli district. He also said that the roads have been closed due to heavy rain in the entire district.

"A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow," CM Dhami wrote on X.

"Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing by the local administration; in this regard, I am in constant contact with officials and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all," he added.