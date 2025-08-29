Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris

Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris

Cloudbursts hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts. Uttarakhand CM said that some families are trapped under debris and that rescue operations are underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two cloudbursts hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts late Thursday, trapping families under debris. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that rescue and relief operations are underway and that instructions have been issued to officials concerned to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations.

According to Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, two people are missing and many animals have been buried in the cloudburst incident in the Dewal area of ​​the Chamoli district. He also said that the roads have been closed due to heavy rain in the entire district. 

"A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow," CM Dhami wrote on X.

"Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing by the local administration; in this regard, I am in constant contact with officials and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations.  I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all," he added.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chamoli Uttarakhand Cloudburst RudraPrayag
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
India
Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
India
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget