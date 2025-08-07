×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

HomeNewsIndiaCJI BR Gavai's Jibe At Chandrachud? Says He Will Vacate Official Residence On Time

CJI BR Gavai's Jibe At Chandrachud? Says He Will Vacate Official Residence On Time

At Justice Dhulia's farewell, CJI Gavai pledged to vacate his residence promptly upon retirement, unlike a recent unnamed former CJI.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday said that although he is unlikely to find a suitable house before his retirement in November, he will vacate his official residence within the timeframe permitted by the rules.

CJI Gavai was speaking at an event to bid farewell to Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, who is retiring on August 9. The event was organised by the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association (SCAORA).

"I have known Justice Dhulia when he came to the Supreme Court. I didn't know him before. He is a very warm person and has dedicated his career to the judiciary. We will always remember his contribution to the judiciary. After retirement, he will be one of the judges who will vacate his accommodation immediately after his retirement," said CJI Gavai.

"As a matter of fact, that is a rarity, which I would be in a position to do because till November 24, I would not find time to find a suitable house. But I assure you, whatever time is permissible as per rules, I will be shifting before that," he added.

The remark seemed to be a jab at former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who retired on November 8, 2024, but only recently moved out of his official residence.

A controversy had arisen after the Supreme Court administration on July 1 had formally written a letter to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asking for immediate action to vacate Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg, occupied by former CJI Chandrachud.

The administration had said that ex-CJI Chandrachud has continued to occupy the official residence beyond the permitted period. It sought that the official Chief Justice's residence be urgently vacated and returned to the court's housing pool.

Former CJI revealed that he had extended his stay at the official residence as he had found it difficult to find alternative housing arrangements that could accommodate the special needs of his two daughters, who have a rare medical condition.

Under Rule 3B of the 2022 Supreme Court Judges Rules, a retired Chief Justice is allowed to retain official accommodation for up to six months post-retirement.

The letter mentioned that the six-month period had expired on May 10 and additionally, a special retention permission that had been granted further lapsed on May 31. As per the Supreme Court administration, the bungalow was part of the official Supreme Court house pool. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:58 PM (IST)
DY Chandrachud SUpreme COurt CJI BR Gavai
