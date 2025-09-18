Why Op Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday shared new insights into the planning of Operation Sindoor while addressing students at the Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand. For the first time, he explained why May 7 was selected for the strike and how meticulous coordination led to its success. General Chauhan emphasised that the timing was chosen carefully to minimise civilian harm and property loss. Clear weather conditions on that date also played a crucial role in ensuring accuracy.

The CDS stated that the first set of strikes took place between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. on May 7, targeting nine terrorist sites. He said the timing was carefully selected to avoid civilian casualties. “The best (option) would have been the time of 5.30 am or 6 am… But that time of first Azan or Namaz… many civilian lives would have been lost. We wanted to avoid that completely,” he explained, as per news agency PTI.

Weather conditions also guided the choice of date. “India was monitoring the neighbouring nation’s flying activities for some time and chose the strike on the night of May 7, as the weather was clear with no rain prediction,” he said.

He pointed out that the navy was equally involved, deploying S-400 and S-120 systems as well as commandos in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and the Arabian Sea during Operation Sindoor.

The CDS said, “We have normally read that the army engaged seven targets and the Air Force two targets; very few people know that the Navy was also involved in Operation Sindoor. The Navy has capabilities to attack far-reaching targets with loitering ammunition. They had S400 and S130 as weapons…Navy marcos and commandos were deployed in J&K and Punjab...They used their weapons in a precise manner for army targets.”

Operation Sindoor Strategy Different from Balakot, Uri Strikes, CDS Says

General Chauhan underlined that Operation Sindoor was distinct from earlier operations like Balakot, noting that, unlike previous strikes, this time the armed forces were able to gather concrete evidence of damage.

“Earlier, we did the Balakot operation, but we didn’t have satellite images or photos… But what we did at 1 am now (Operation Sindoor) despite difficulty in collecting evidence in darkness of night, was due to twin reasons - first, we had confidence in our capabilities that we can take imagery, and the second, we wanted to avoid civilian casualties,” he said.

He cited the example of Sarjal village in Pakistan’s Punjab province, where a strike on what seemed to be an old health centre was carried out after technical intelligence confirmed it as a base for repeated terrorist infiltrations. “The precision strike neutralised a key node in the adversary’s network, reflecting the effectiveness of a technology-led approach,” he added.

General Chauhan explained that the strike was not limited to land and air domains but also extended to the seas, electromagnetic space, and cyberspace. “Unlike traditional warfare, this was fought in land, air, sea, electromagnetic space and cyber domains, where the adversary was seen only through the help of satellite and electronic images or signal intelligence,” he said.

Operation Sindoor Redefines Victory

According to the CDS, Operation Sindoor marked a paradigm shift in how victory is defined. “Till now, we have assumed victory in terms of capture of territory, the number of equipment destroyed, or number of prisoners of war you have captured or soldiers you have killed… These were associated with traditional ways of fighting warfare,” he said.

He argued that success is now measured by sophistication, deterrence, and dominance across multiple domains. “Modern warfare demands that we fight today’s conflicts with tomorrow’s technology. The battlespace is no longer limited to traditional domains of land, air, and sea and has expanded to include space, cyber, the electromagnetic spectrum, and even the cognitive domain,” he emphasised.

‘Fauj’ Has No Nepotism: CDS Chauhan Tells Youth

General Chauhan also spoke about meritocracy in the armed forces. “‘Fauj’ (army) is the only place where there is no nepotism. Merit is rewarded and there is recognition of work. You (children) should aspire to join the armed forces if you want to serve the nation, and explore the country and the world,” he said.

He further noted that the services had made maximum efforts this year to assist people during natural calamities.

Encouraging young students to look at the armed forces as a career path, the CDS said the services provide “variety, adventure, and an opportunity to serve the nation.” He spoke of the unique opportunities offered by each wing — from global voyages with the navy, to flying at high altitudes with the air force, and overcoming challenges with the army, news agency IANS reported.

Sharing his own journey, he recalled his modest beginnings, studying at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kolkata, and deciding to join the army while still in school. Highlighting the importance of teamwork, he told students, “Emotional Quotient (EQ) is more important than Intelligence Quotient (IQ) for success in the military. No achievement is possible without teamwork.”

General Chauhan also reminded the audience that the armed forces enjoy the people’s respect because of their “glorious tradition and sacrifices since 1947.” He urged the youth to take responsibility for India’s future, saying: “The responsibility of building a Viksit Bharat is not just with the government, but also with you. I believe India’s future lies within you.”

The event at Raj Bhavan was also attended by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.