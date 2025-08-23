Cartoonist Hemant Malviya Apologises Over 'Objectionable' Sketch Of PM Modi, RSS Workers

Indore, Aug 23 (PTI) Cartoonist Hemant Malviya, accused of sharing an obscene sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers on social media, tendered an apology on Facebook on Saturday.

He was posting the apology on the social media platform as per the Supreme Court's order, he said.

"I deeply regret my Facebook post published on May 1, 2025. I respectfully state before the Hon'ble Supreme Court that I never intended to hurt the sentiments of any community, caste, religion, or to insult any party or individual," the cartoonist wrote.

He never intended to disrespect any public figure, organisation, or community through his posts, he added.

"I am deeply sorry for this unintentional act. I sincerely and repeatedly apologise with all my heart. I accept and will always remember that ensuring brotherhood and social harmony is my responsibility, and I will take utmost care in future," he added.

A case was registered against Malviya at Lasudia police station here in May following a complaint lodged by city lawyer and RSS worker Vinay Joshi. He was accused of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and disturbing communal harmony.

The complaint also cited other objectionable content allegedly posted by Malviya on his Facebook page, including inappropriate comments about Lord Shiva and cartoons, videos, photos, and commentaries on RSS workers, the prime minister, and others.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed Malviya's anticipatory bail plea with strong observations on July 3, after which he approached the Supreme Court.

