BSF Detains 2 Pakistani Nationals Near IB In Rajasthan's Barmer

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) detained two Pakistani nationals, including a minor, near the international border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said Thursday.

The two were allegedly attempting to cross into Indian territory through the border in Sedwa sector, they said.

According to police, troops of the 83rd Battalion of the BSF detained -- Kanji (47), of Bhil community, and a seven-year-old boy, who is likely his son at the Zero Point, located along the Janpaliya border outpost.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena said, "Both the suspects were intercepted by the BSF personnel while trying to enter India through the unfenced area between the two countries. They were caught before crossing the Indian fencing." Preliminary investigation suggests that both detainees are residents of Hemari village in Tharparkar district of Pakistan, officials said, adding that the two were trying to enter India allegedly because a relative of the man's sister is married and living in India.

After initial questioning, the BSF handed over the two to the local police for further interrogation. Intelligence and security agencies are jointly questioning them to ascertain their motive and verify their background.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)