BJP Demands Central Forces For Jharkhand Civic Polls

BJP Demands Central Forces For Jharkhand Civic Polls

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Jharkhand on Friday demanded the deployment of central forces during the upcoming civic polls, alleging a "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

A delegation of the party, led by its state president Aditya Sahu, met State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari and placed before her the demand.

Addressing a press conference, Sahu alleged that law and order in the state has "completely collapsed" and a parallel administration was being run by criminals.

He expressed apprehension over the fairness of the polls under the prevailing circumstances.

Targeting the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, he accused its leaders of "widespread corruption and loot".

Sahu cited panic in Bokaro over rumours of child kidnapping, threats to the Ranchi Civil Court and the DC office, shooting incidents in Jamshedpur and Chutia in Ranchi, drunken driving attacks, and firing incidents in Ramgarh as evidence of increasing crimes.

He said central forces should be deployed at all sensitive and highly sensitive polling booths, as well as at strong rooms and counting centres.

He also stressed the need for continuous monitoring of polling and counting processes, alleging the possibility of misuse of the state police machinery to influence election outcomes.

Elections to 48 Urban Local Bodies will be held on February 23, while the votes will be counted on February 27.

Over 43.33 lakh voters, including 21.26 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

Civic polls in the state are not contested on the electoral symbols of political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.

A total of 4,304 polling booths have been set up for the elections, of which 896 have been identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive, officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the BJP demanding central forces for the Jharkhand civic polls?

The BJP is demanding central forces due to a perceived deteriorating law and order situation in the state, with allegations of criminal activities and potential threats to election fairness.

What specific incidents did the BJP cite as evidence of poor law and order?

The BJP mentioned rumors of child kidnappings in Bokaro, threats to the Ranchi Civil Court and DC office, shooting incidents in Jamshedpur and Chutia, and firing in Ramgarh.

When will the Jharkhand civic polls and vote counting take place?

Elections to 48 Urban Local Bodies are scheduled for February 23, with vote counting on February 27.

How many voters are eligible for the upcoming civic polls in Jharkhand?

Over 43.33 lakh voters, including 21.26 lakh women, are eligible to participate in the upcoming civic elections.

How are candidates represented in Jharkhand's civic polls?

Civic polls in Jharkhand are not contested on party symbols, but candidates are backed by political outfits.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
