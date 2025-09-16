Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Elections: Nitish Kumar Announces Interest-Free Education Loans, Extends Repayment Period — Check Details

Bihar Elections: Nitish Kumar Announces Interest-Free Education Loans, Extends Repayment Period — Check Details

With CM Nitish Kumar's announcement on Tuesday, all students under Bihar's Student Credit Card Scheme will now have access to completely interest-free loans.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 01:56 PM (IST)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a major relaxation in the state’s Student Credit Card Scheme, declaring that education loans will now be completely "interest-free for all applicants". The move, which comes just months before the Bihar assembly elections, is expected to benefit thousands of students seeking higher education.

In a post on X, Kumar called the reform a step to strengthen opportunities for the youth. "I am extremely delighted to inform you that now the education loan provided under the Student Credit Card Scheme will be interest-free for all applicants,” he wrote, adding that the decision would “boost students’ morale” and encourage more young people to pursue higher studies.

Extended Repayment Periods For Borrowers

Along with scrapping interest, the state government has also eased repayment rules. Borrowers of loans up to Rs 2 lakh will now have seven years (84 monthly installments) instead of the earlier five years to repay. For loans above Rs 2 lakh, the repayment period has been extended to ten years (120 installments) compared to the previous seven years.

The changes are aimed at reducing the financial burden on students and their families, providing them with more time and flexibility to repay without stress.

Student Credit Card Scheme: A State Initiative

Launched in October 2016 under the “Saat Nischay Yojana,” the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme has been helping students who pass Class 12 to pursue higher education with financial support. Until now, the scheme offered loans up to Rs 4 lakh at a subsidised interest rate of 4 percent for general applicants and just 1 percent for women, differently-abled, and transgender students.

With Tuesday’s announcement, all categories of applicants will now have access to completely interest-free loans.

Reiterating the government’s vision, Kumar said, “Our objective is to ensure that as many students as possible in the state can pursue higher education. These facilities provided in the education loan for higher education will boost the morale of students, enabling them to pursue higher education with greater enthusiasm and dedication, thereby shaping not only their own future but also the future of the state and the country.”

The move is being seen as a significant pre-election push by the Bihar government, with education and youth empowerment likely to emerge as major issues in the upcoming polls.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Elections NITISH KUMAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
Cities
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
India
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara: Hotels Damaged, Rescue Operations Ongoing | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Opposition criticized by PM Modi for protecting infiltrators ahead of Bihar polls | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget