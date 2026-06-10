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HomeNewsIndiaBengal will be central to new land port development plans: LPAI

Bengal will be central to new land port development plans: LPAI

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): With the "sensitivity" of the Siliguri corridor and its shared borders with three countries, West Bengal will remain in focus for the development of upcoming land ports, chairperson of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) Jayant Singh said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): With the "sensitivity" of the Siliguri corridor and its shared borders with three countries, West Bengal will remain in focus for the development of upcoming land ports, chairperson of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) Jayant Singh said on Tuesday.

In his address on the launch of the Land Port Management System (LPMS) 'Vinimay', Singh said 15 land ports are currently operational across the country, with plans to develop 11 more land ports over the next three years.

"In phase one and in the current phase, Bengal will be our focus because of its important geographical location, having Bangladesh on one side, Bhutan on one side and Nepal on another and we have to secure the Siliguri Corridor. Seeing its sensitivity, we need huge BIM (Border Infrastructure and Management), " he said.

Singh said we want to develop border crossings into a multimodel corridor so that Raxaul, Birganj, Jogbani, and the entire Siliguri Corridor can be developed.

Emphasising the development of land posts into hubs of economic corridors, Singh said in Petrapole and Ghojadanga land ports in West Bengal, the authority has got 20-22 acres of land where a textile cluster could be developed.

The LPMS will facilitate seamless coordination among various stakeholders, including government agencies and private operators, thereby reducing delays and enhancing operational efficiency.

The system will secure end-to-end digital workflows for cargo and passenger processing, including slot booking, payments, tracking, and single-window clearances.

"Fully integrated with key national platforms such as ICEGATE, ULIP, and the motor vehicle ecosystem, LPMS will enable interoperable, efficient, and transparent border management," a statement from the Home Ministry said.

The platform enables secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information, bringing land ports at par with digital systems operational at airports and seaports.

"This initiative underscores the Modi Government's commitment to smart border management, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and security in cross-border trade and passenger movement through technology-driven solutions," the ministry said.

"The system is a state-of-the-art digital platform designed to integrate operations across Land Ports into a unified system," it said.

The system will be a modern, technology-enabled smart border management system, reflecting the nation's strategic focus on strengthening trade facilitation, connectivity, and national security and Viksit Bharat, it said. PTI ABS APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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