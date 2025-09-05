Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay Visits Ayodhya, Offers Darshan At Ram Lalla Temple

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBhutan PM Tshering Tobgay Visits Ayodhya, Offers Darshan At Ram Lalla Temple

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay landed at the Ayodhya airport around 9:30 am by a special Indian Air Force plane and was given a red-carpet welcome by the district administration.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya on Friday morning on a four-hour visit, during which he offered prayers at the Ram temple and other prominent shrines.

Tobgay landed at the Ayodhya airport around 9:30 am by a special Indian Air Force plane. He was given a red-carpet welcome by the district administration and was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.

From the airport, his convoy travelled through the Allahabad and Lucknow-Gorakhpur highways to reach the Ram temple. Strict security arrangements were in place with PAC, CRPF, SSF, Civil Police, ATS and STF personnel deployed across the city. Officials said both the Prime Minister's Office and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office closely monitored the visit.

Tobgay had 'darshan' at the Ram Lalla temple, Hanumangarhi and other prominent temples in Ayodhya. A special lunch was also organised in his honour, officials added.

The Bhutanese prime minister is expected to depart for Delhi from Ayodhya around 1:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, Shahi, while waiting at the airport to welcome Tobgay, told reporters, "There is an arrangement for a grand welcome for him. India and Bhutan share very cordial relations for a long time. Leaders of both nations frequently visit each other, and we consider this as an important visit." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
