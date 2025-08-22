Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Meets President Murmu, Shares His ISS Experience

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently became the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission, met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



President Murmu expressed her best wishes to Shubhanshu Shukla for being the first Indian to return from the International Space Station (ISS).



Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Group Captain Punyashlok Biswal, along with Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Dr V Narayanan and Director, Human Space Flight Centre, Dinesh Kumar Singh, were also present.



The President extended her best wishes to the entire team for future endeavours, especially for the Gaganyaan Mission. After meeting with the President, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experiences in space.



In a post on X, the President said, "Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Group Captain Punyashlok Biswal, along with Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Dr V Narayanan and Director, Human Space Flight Centre, Shri Dinesh Kumar Singh, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experiences in space with the President. The President extended her best wishes to the entire team for future endeavours, especially for the Gaganyaan Mission."



Earlier, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared detailed insights about the experience and its significance for India's ambitions in human spaceflight, emphasising the invaluable knowledge gained from being in space itself.



Speaking at a press conference, he underscored the pride and profound perspective gained by viewing Earth from orbit. He said, "Bharat aaj bhi Antariksh se saare jahaan se achha dikhta hai."



He explained that the true benefit of executing a human space mission goes far beyond rigorous training, referencing India's upcoming space endeavour Gaganyaan.



"The supplementary knowledge we get just by being there is invaluable. All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Very soon we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket and from our soil," he added.



Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi on August 17.

