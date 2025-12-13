Assam Woman Arrested Over Pakistan Link, 17 Bank Accounts Under Scanner For Unexplained Funds

Assam Police have arrested a woman from Sonitpur district for suspected money laundering after uncovering suspicious foreign-linked transactions in multiple bank accounts. Jyotika Kalita, who allegedly married a Pakistani national in Dubai, was taken into custody on December 5 along with four others, including her brother.

Police have reportedly found evidence of huge sums of foreign funds across various bank accounts linked to her. She is being investigated for suspected money laundering involving foreign sources, NDTV reported.

Initial probes show Jyotika, who worked in Dubai, secretly married Pakistani national Ramzan Muhammad. Her family confirmed the marriage. Police described him as a resident of a hostile nation and noted she travelled to Dubai on business before the wedding.

Investigators found she routed huge sums illegally via mule accounts and was involved in online fraud in countries including Mauritius, Nepal, and Bangladesh. She had direct links to Pakistani operatives in the UK and Middle East who used these networks for fund transfers, the report said.

A case was registered against her. Police seized 17 bank accounts linked to Jyotika in which large amounts of money were deposited. 44 ATM cards and several cheque books were also seized.