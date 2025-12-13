Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAssam Woman Arrested Over Pakistan Link, 17 Bank Accounts Under Scanner For Unexplained Funds

Assam Woman Arrested Over Pakistan Link, 17 Bank Accounts Under Scanner For Unexplained Funds

Along with the woman, four others, including her brother, have also been arrested over suspicious foreign-linked financial transactions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Assam Police have arrested a woman from Sonitpur district for suspected money laundering after uncovering suspicious foreign-linked transactions in multiple bank accounts. Jyotika Kalita, who allegedly married a Pakistani national in Dubai, was taken into custody on December 5 along with four others, including her brother.

Police have reportedly found evidence of huge sums of foreign funds across various bank accounts linked to her. She is being investigated for suspected money laundering involving foreign sources, NDTV reported.

Initial probes show Jyotika, who worked in Dubai, secretly married Pakistani national Ramzan Muhammad. Her family confirmed the marriage. Police described him as a resident of a hostile nation and noted she travelled to Dubai on business before the wedding.

Investigators found she routed huge sums illegally via mule accounts and was involved in online fraud in countries including Mauritius, Nepal, and Bangladesh. She had direct links to Pakistani operatives in the UK and Middle East who used these networks for fund transfers, the report said.

A case was registered against her. Police seized 17 bank accounts linked to Jyotika in which large amounts of money were deposited. 44 ATM cards and several cheque books were also seized.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Police Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
Cities
Delhi Horror: Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found
Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found
India
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget