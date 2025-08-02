Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Naidu Launches 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' Scheme, Transfers Rs 7,000 Each To 47 L Farmers In Andhra

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu disbursed the first tranche of funds under ‘Annadatha Sukhibhava’ Scheme at East Veerayapalem village of Darsi mandal in Prakasam district.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 01:57 PM (IST)

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 2 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government-led by N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday deposited Rs 7,000 each to 47 lakh farmers as part of the 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme, which offers Rs 20,000 financial aid to farmers per annum.

Launching the Rs 3,174 crore statewide initiative, the CM handed over cheque to two farmers as a symbolic gesture and another Rs 29 crore specific to Darsi constituency, according to a video link shared by the government.

Naidu disbursed the first tranche of funds at East Veerayapalem village of Darsi mandal in Prakasam district.

Out of the Rs 7,000 credited to lakhs of farmers today, Rs 5,000 came from the southern state while the remaining Rs 2,000 was offered by the central government as part of the PM-Kisan scheme.

Clubbing the Centre's contribution of Rs 6,000 under PM-Kisan and the state's contribution of Rs 14,000, the southern state aims to disburse Rs 20,000 per annum to eligible farmers under 'Annadatha Sukhibhava'- 'PM Kisan' scheme in three installments.

The NDA government in the state has allocated Rs 2,343 crore for the first installment while the Centre provided Rs 831 crore.

'Annadatha Sukhibhava' is a poll promise made by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 polls and is part of the 'Super Six' set of election promises, which assured three free cooking gas cylinders per annum, Rs 15,000 per annum for every school-going child, Rs 1,500 monthly financial aid for women between 19 and 59 years and others. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu
