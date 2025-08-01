On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event

A video showing BC Madan Bhupal Reddy, brother of Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, slapping a police constable during a temple inauguration has triggered widespread criticism and political backlash. The incident took place on Wednesday in Kolimigundla, Nandyal district, during a well-attended religious ceremony.



Constable Jaswanth, who was tasked with managing the crowd, reportedly stopped Madan Reddy from entering a restricted area. What began as a brief argument turned physical with Madan Reddy seen on video pushing and slapping the constable. The video also appears to show the constable reacting, further escalating the situation.

YSRCP Condemns TDP

The footage, now viral on social media, has prompted outrage, particularly from the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). In a scathing statement, the YSRCP accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of fostering a culture of impunity.

“ The assault happened in public view, yet no immediate action was taken, exposing how the police force has been reduced to a tool under political pressure in the current coalition government. This shameful act reflects the growing impunity enjoyed by those close to power, where even law enforcement officers are not spared,” the YSRCP said. “The silence of the government on this incident raises serious concerns about rule of law in Andhra Pradesh.”

'Unfortunate Incident: Andhra Minister

Eyewitnesses at the event corroborated that the constable was performing his official duty when he was verbally abused and assaulted after denying access to the VIP area.

After videos showing his brother slapping a police constable went viral, Andhra Pradesh Minister BC Janardhan Reddy called it an “unfortunate incident” in a public statement. He said he had directed the police to file a case and take appropriate action against those involved, including making arrests if required.