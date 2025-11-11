Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'All Those Responsible Will Be...': PM Modi Vows Justice After 12 Killed In Delhi Car Blast

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed justice in the Delhi car blast that killed 12, stressing that all those responsible will be brought to justice. He expressed grief over the tragic incident and further said that the agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and take action against those involved.

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," PM Modi said in Bhutan.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
