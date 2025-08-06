All Airports In India Put On High Alert Over Potential Terror Threat

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAll Airports In India Put On High Alert Over Potential Terror Threat

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has placed all airports and civil aviation facilities across India on high alert following intelligence reports warning of a potential terror threat between September 22 and October 2. The advisory, issued on August 4, urges immediate reinforcement of security measures at airports, airstrips, helipads, air force stations, and flying schools.

Terror Alert Linked To Pakistani Group: Sources

According to sources cited by PTI, the alert is based on specific intelligence related to the activities of a Pakistani terror group. The BCAS has called for enhanced vigilance and close coordination between airport operators, the CISF, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), local police, and other security agencies.

"All stakeholders at civil aviation installations are directed to enhance security measures in view of inputs indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups," the BCAS advisory stated.

The advisory mandates round-the-clock alertness among security personnel and intensified patrolling across key zones, including terminal buildings, parking lots, perimeters, and cityside areas. Strict ID checks are now required for all airport staff, contractors, and visitors.

Airports are also directed to ensure all CCTV systems are operational and continuously monitored. Coordination with local police for cityside security has been stressed.

Both domestic and international airlines are required to enforce enhanced cargo and mail screening, with strict parcel checks at all airports. Staff at airstrips, training institutes, and flying schools are also expected to comply with elevated security protocols.

The advisory has been shared with all state police departments, airport authorities, and airlines to ensure a unified and robust response across India’s aviation infrastructure.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
