HomeNewsIndiaAjit Pawar Plane Crash: Black Box Secured, Probe To Be Time-Bound And Transparent, Says Govt

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Black Box Secured, Probe To Be Time-Bound And Transparent, Says Govt

In his reply, Naidu said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun probing the crash and has taken custody of the aircraft’s black box.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu has responded to a letter from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday, confirming that a formal investigation has been initiated.

In his reply, Naidu said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun probing the crash and has taken custody of the aircraft’s black box.

“As per the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules, the investigation has begun and will be conducted in a transparent and time-bound manner,” the Union Minister said.

CM Seeks Inquiry, Preventive Measures

In his letter, Fadnavis highlighted the gravity of the incident, noting that “a very senior leader like Ajit Pawar lost his life in the aircraft accident; four others also lost their lives.” He requested a detailed inquiry into the exact causes of the crash and urged the Centre to take immediate steps to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Responding to this, Naidu said all technical records, operational details and evidence from the accident site are being thoroughly examined.

“The Ministry has taken note of your request to prevent such incidents in the future, and appropriate measures will be implemented once the investigation report is received,” he said.

State Cooperation Sought

The Union Minister also underlined the need for coordination with the Maharashtra government during the inquiry.

“Cooperation from the Maharashtra government will be valuable for this inquiry, and assistance from the local administration will be required. The complete investigation report will also be shared with the state government,” Naidu said.

Crash Details

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was killed when a chartered aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning in Baramati.

Pawar was travelling to Baramati, the NCP’s stronghold, to attend a rally ahead of the Zila Parishad elections when the aircraft went down. All six people on board, including Pawar, were killed in the crash.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has an investigation into the plane crash been initiated?

Yes, the Union Civil Aviation Minister has confirmed that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

What steps are being taken in the investigation?

The AAIB is probing the crash, examining technical records, operational details, and evidence from the accident site. The aircraft's black box has also been taken into custody.

What action will be taken to prevent future accidents?

Appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future will be implemented once the investigation report is received and reviewed.

Will the Maharashtra government be involved in the inquiry?

Yes, cooperation from the Maharashtra government and assistance from the local administration will be valuable for the inquiry. The final report will also be shared with the state government.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Black Box Secured Probe To Be Transparent Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu
