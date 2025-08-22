Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Mumbai-Jodhpur Aborts Takeoff Due To Operational Issue

Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur Aborts Takeoff Due To Operational Issue

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted takeoff due to an operational issue, returning to the bay. This followed a similar incident in Kochi to Delhi flight due to a technical snag.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): An Air India bound flight for Jodhpur on Friday discontinued the take-off run after developing an operational issue and returned to the bay.
 
Air India Spokesperson said in a statement, "Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to the bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back. Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination."
 
Earlier, the Passengers on board Air India flight from Kochi to New Delhi faced an unexpected delay after a technical snag was detected during the aircraft's take-off roll.
 
Airline in its earlier statement said, "Flight AI504 operating from Kochi to Delhi on Sunday, 17 August, was delayed due to a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures and brought the aircraft back to bay for checks".
 
Earlier in the month,The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a warning letter to Air India Ltd., cautioning the airline over violations of flight time regulations and advising its management to exercise the highest level of diligence in adhering to aviation safety requirements. 
 
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Directorate General Of Civil Aviation DGCA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
India
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget