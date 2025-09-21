Air India London-Delhi Flight Returns To Heathrow Gate After Passenger Fails To Board

An Air India flight bound for Delhi was forced to return to the gate at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday after a passenger who had been issued a boarding pass and marked as boarded failed to actually enter the aircraft.

Flight AI 162, scheduled to operate between London and Delhi, was already running about 45 minutes late when the incident occurred. The aircraft had begun taxiing for takeoff when the crew realised that one passenger, though checked in and cleared at the boarding gate, was not onboard, reported PTI.

According to Air India, the passenger had mistakenly gone to the arrivals area instead of proceeding to the departure gate after scanning their boarding pass.

“Flight AI 162, operating from London (Heathrow) to Delhi on September 21, 2025, returned to the gate shortly after pushback because a passenger who, despite having their boarding pass scanned and being marked as boarded, failed to board the aircraft. The passenger had mistakenly proceeded to the arrivals area instead of the departure gate after having their boarding pass scanned at the gate,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

In line with international aviation security protocols, the aircraft was brought back to the terminal so that the passenger’s checked-in luggage could be offloaded. The traveller was later detained by airport security for questioning.

“Our flight crew followed the necessary procedures, and the decision to return was made to ensure compliance with security regulations. We regret the delay in the flight’s departure caused by this incident,” the spokesperson added.

The exact number of passengers on board was not immediately available. The aircraft eventually departed for Delhi after the baggage was removed.