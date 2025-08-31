Air India Delhi-Indore Flight Returns Shortly After Takeoff Over 'Fire Indication' In Engine

An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore returned shortly after takeoff on Sunday after the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the aircraft's right engine.

The aircraft crew acted promptly in line with the standard procedures and elected to shut down the engine and return to Delhi. The flight landed safely at the Delhi Airport, and all the passengers were transferred to an alternative aircraft, an Air India spokesperson said.

The flight made an emergency landing at around 6:15 am and there were more than 90 people on board, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The report also said that the plane made an emergency landing in the national capital after being airborne for over 30 minutes.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft, which will operate the flight to Indore shortly," a statement by Air India read.

"The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority,” the Tata Group-owned airline added.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight, operated with an A320 neo aircraft, was airborne for more than 30 minutes before landing back in Delhi.

The airline said that the Air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been duly informed about the incident, PTI reported.