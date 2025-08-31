Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Delhi-Indore Flight Returns Shortly After Takeoff Over 'Fire Indication' In Engine

Air India Delhi-Indore Flight Returns Shortly After Takeoff Over 'Fire Indication' In Engine

The flight landed safely at the Delhi Airport, and all the passengers were transferred to an alternative aircraft, an Air India spokesperson said. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore returned shortly after takeoff on Sunday after the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the aircraft's right engine.

The aircraft crew acted promptly in line with the standard procedures and elected to shut down the engine and return to Delhi. The flight landed safely at the Delhi Airport, and all the passengers were transferred to an alternative aircraft, an Air India spokesperson said. 

The flight made an emergency landing at around 6:15 am and there were more than 90 people on board, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The report also said that the plane made an emergency landing in the national capital after being airborne for over 30 minutes.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft, which will operate the flight to Indore shortly," a statement by Air India read.

"The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority,” the Tata Group-owned airline added.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight, operated with an A320 neo aircraft, was airborne for more than 30 minutes before landing back in Delhi. 

The airline said that the Air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been duly informed about the incident, PTI reported.

 

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Delhi Airport
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Atmosphere Of Peace Created On Border': PM Modi Tells Xi Jinping In China
'Atmosphere Of Peace Created On Border': PM Modi Tells Xi Jinping In China
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
India
Dhankhar Seeks Resumption Of Pension As Ex-Rajasthan MLA After Resigning As VP: How Much Will He Get?
Dhankhar Applies For Pension As Ex-Rajasthan MLA After Resigning As VP: How Much Will He Get?
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: Exposing Aniruddhacharya: Controversial Statements Spark Outrage Over Misogyny and Misinformation
Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget