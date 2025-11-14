Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndiaAIADMK’s Palaniswami Alleges DMK Interference In Tamil Nadu’s SIR Electoral Roll Exercise

AIADMK’s Palaniswami Alleges DMK Interference In Tamil Nadu’s SIR Electoral Roll Exercise

AIADMK's Palaniswami accused the DMK government of obstructing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for electoral roll accuracy, citing unqualified Booth Level Officers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Nov 14 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the ruling DMK dispensation was “interfering” in SIR exercise meant to ensure genuine electoral rolls ahead of Assembly poll.

Stressing the importance of the Special Intensive Revision, he said the results of the Bihar election which gave a mandate to the NDA showed that people wanted genuine voters’ list.

“The Bihar poll gave a historic victory to the BJP-led NDA which established a clear lead in over 208 seats. The Congress and even the DMK, here, had criticised the SIR and undertook a misinformation campaign,” Palaniswami told reporters here.

“See what happened there. People wanted genuine electoral rolls that contained the names of only the eligible voters. SIR exercise is aimed at removing the names of deceased persons and voters who have migrated to other constituencies,” the former Chief Minister said.

Alleging that the state government attempted to “impose hurdles” and “interfered” in the SIR work, Palaniswami claimed that a person who has studied upto fourth standard has been drafted as Booth Level Officer in Chennai.

“How will this BLO clear the doubts of voters in filling up the forms. Inspite of the AIADMK flagging this issue, the officials did not change the BLO since the state government has issued an oral order against the smooth conduct of SIR,” he said.

The AIADMK general secretary appealed to the Election Commission of India to appoint qualified persons to serve as BLO. PTI JSP JSP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswami DMK Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget