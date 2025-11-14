AIADMK’s Palaniswami Alleges DMK Interference In Tamil Nadu’s SIR Electoral Roll Exercise

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Nov 14 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the ruling DMK dispensation was “interfering” in SIR exercise meant to ensure genuine electoral rolls ahead of Assembly poll.

Stressing the importance of the Special Intensive Revision, he said the results of the Bihar election which gave a mandate to the NDA showed that people wanted genuine voters’ list.

“The Bihar poll gave a historic victory to the BJP-led NDA which established a clear lead in over 208 seats. The Congress and even the DMK, here, had criticised the SIR and undertook a misinformation campaign,” Palaniswami told reporters here.

“See what happened there. People wanted genuine electoral rolls that contained the names of only the eligible voters. SIR exercise is aimed at removing the names of deceased persons and voters who have migrated to other constituencies,” the former Chief Minister said.

Alleging that the state government attempted to “impose hurdles” and “interfered” in the SIR work, Palaniswami claimed that a person who has studied upto fourth standard has been drafted as Booth Level Officer in Chennai.

“How will this BLO clear the doubts of voters in filling up the forms. Inspite of the AIADMK flagging this issue, the officials did not change the BLO since the state government has issued an oral order against the smooth conduct of SIR,” he said.

The AIADMK general secretary appealed to the Election Commission of India to appoint qualified persons to serve as BLO. PTI JSP JSP ROH

