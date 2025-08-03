5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K

Two terrorists were gunned down and a soldier was injured as Operation Akhal—one of the year’s most significant anti-terror offensives—intensified on its third day in the dense Akhal forests of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The latest casualties push the number of terrorists killed in the operation to five, following the elimination of three militants on Saturday. The ongoing encounter, involving a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and elite paramilitary units, has turned the Akhal area into a flashpoint in the battle against terrorism in the Valley.

What Is Operation Akhal?

Operation Akhal is a large-scale counter-terrorism mission launched by Indian security forces in the Akhal forest region of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Initiated after credible intelligence pointed to the presence of heavily armed militants in the area, the operation brings together personnel from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG).

A Long Night of Gunfire and Blasts

Gunshots and powerful explosions echoed through the forests overnight, as security forces engaged in a prolonged exchange of fire with terrorists believed to be hiding in the thick underbrush. The encounter began on Friday after security forces, acting on precise intelligence inputs, launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the region.

As troops advanced, they came under fire from militants concealed in the wooded terrain, sparking a fierce gunfight. While the operation was briefly paused on Friday night, it resumed Saturday with renewed intensity. By morning, three terrorists had been neutralized.

Who Are the Militants?

Security officials confirmed that the slain terrorists were affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The same group had earlier claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians, many of them tourists, dead.

TRF’s increasing activity in the region has raised alarms, prompting heightened counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir.

High-Tech Surveillance and Top Brass Oversight

Operation Akhal is being closely monitored by top security officials, including the Director General of Police and the 15 Corps Commander. Advanced surveillance tools and precision strategies are being deployed to flush out any remaining militants believed to be hiding in the area.

The Army’s Chinar Corps, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues.”

A few hours later, officials confirmed a second terrorist had been killed. One soldier sustained injuries during the operation and is currently undergoing treatment.

“We suspect one or two more terrorists are still in hiding. The search is ongoing,” said senior police officer V.K. Birdi.

Broader Anti-Terror Campaign Across the Region

This encounter comes just days after Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists—including Sulieman alias Asif, the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam attack—were shot dead near Srinagar in a fierce firefight. His two accomplices, Jibran, linked to last year’s Sonamarg Tunnel attack, and Hamza Afghani, were also killed in that action.

The rising frequency of terror activity led security forces to initiate Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror launchpads and infiltration routes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered areas.

Infiltration Thwarted in Poonch

In a separate incident along the LoC in the Poonch sector, two terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Pakistan were intercepted and killed by alert troops on Thursday. The Army’s White Knight Corps reported that soldiers detected suspicious movement near the border fence and opened fire when the individuals failed to comply with warnings.

In a post on X, the Corps wrote, “Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in the general area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged.”

The Road Ahead

With Operation Akhal still underway and more militants possibly holed up in the forest, security forces remain on high alert. The region is being combed meticulously, with tactical precision aimed at minimizing further casualties and neutralizing any remaining threats.