HomeNewsIndia15 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy Return To Chennai

15 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy Return To Chennai

Fifteen Tamil Nadu fishermen, arrested by Sri Lanka for allegedly crossing the IMBL on different dates this year, were released and arrived in Chennai.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Fifteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu who had been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) were released on Friday and arrived at Chennai airport. The fishermen had been arrested on different dates this year — two on February 19, seven on July 13, two on July 21, and four on August 8 — on charges of cross-border fishing.

Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka Return To Chennai

In a related case, fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, who set out to sea on June 28 and 30 aboard two boats from Rameswaram, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy and produced before the Mannar court, as per a report on ANI. They were later lodged in Vavuniya prison, with each fisherman fined 5 lakh Sri Lankan rupees. After payment of the fines on August 14, seven of them were released, initially held at Welikada prison in Colombo before being shifted to a detention camp.

Upon their return to Chennai, the freed fishermen were received by officials of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department after completing immigration and customs procedures.

The recurring arrests of Indian fishermen have long been a source of tension between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, with local fishing communities urging stronger diplomatic efforts to secure their safety and livelihood.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
