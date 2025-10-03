15 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy Return To Chennai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fifteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu who had been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) were released on Friday and arrived at Chennai airport. The fishermen had been arrested on different dates this year — two on February 19, seven on July 13, two on July 21, and four on August 8 — on charges of cross-border fishing.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | 15 fishermen released from the Sri Lankan prison reach Chennai airport. Two of these fishermen were arrested on February 19, seven on July 13, two on July 21, and four on August 8, allegedly for cross-border fishing. pic.twitter.com/yFjQ9chR2K — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

In a related case, fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, who set out to sea on June 28 and 30 aboard two boats from Rameswaram, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy and produced before the Mannar court, as per a report on ANI. They were later lodged in Vavuniya prison, with each fisherman fined 5 lakh Sri Lankan rupees. After payment of the fines on August 14, seven of them were released, initially held at Welikada prison in Colombo before being shifted to a detention camp.

Upon their return to Chennai, the freed fishermen were received by officials of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department after completing immigration and customs procedures.

The recurring arrests of Indian fishermen have long been a source of tension between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, with local fishing communities urging stronger diplomatic efforts to secure their safety and livelihood.