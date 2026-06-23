Gujarat Police Intensify Security Measures Ahead Of Muharram Processions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat police prioritised security for 919 sensitive Muharram locations.

DGP chaired meeting, deploying forces, assessing past incident risks.

Advanced technology, foot patrols, social media enhance security.

Gandhinagar, June 23 (IANS) Enhanced security measures have been prioritised across 919 identified sensitive locations in the state in view of the Muharram festival, with authorities directing intensified surveillance, risk assessment and coordinated deployment to ensure peace during the festival period.

On Tuesday, a video conference was held from Police Bhavan under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police (DGP), G. S. Malik, to review law and order arrangements ahead of Muharram processions and Tazia routes.

The meeting was attended by all Police Commissioners, Range Heads and District Superintendents of Police through virtual mode.

Officials were instructed to focus on heightened vigilance in sensitive areas, particularly those identified for special monitoring during Tazia processions.

Police units have been directed to conduct risk assessments in localities where incidents were reported during Muharram over the past five years, with the objective of strengthening preventive policing measures.

The Police Chief directed all city, district, range and unit heads to prepare comprehensive security deployment plans using maximum technological support.

These include coordinated “bandobast” arrangements along procession routes and public gathering points to ensure real-time monitoring and rapid response capability.

As part of the security arrangements, additional SRPF companies and platoons have been deployed across the state.

Field personnel are being briefed in advance on operational responsibilities, area-specific sensitivities and emergency response protocols before deployment.

To strengthen ground-level presence, teams of 8 to 10 police personnel have been assigned for intensive foot patrolling in sensitive pockets.

Authorities have emphasised that visible policing in these areas is intended to enhance public confidence and deter any potential disruption.

Technological surveillance has been significantly expanded, with drones, CCTV systems, and body-worn cameras used to monitor large gatherings and procession routes.

Police personnel deployed on duty have also been instructed to wear body-worn cameras to ensure accountability and real-time recording of events.

Alongside physical security arrangements, continuous monitoring of social media platforms has been ordered to identify and take legal action against individuals or groups attempting to spread rumours, misinformation or content that could disturb communal harmony.

Traffic regulation and crowd management plans have also been put in place to ensure minimal disruption to public movement during processions.

The overall arrangements, officials said, are aimed at maintaining law and order across sensitive and high-footfall areas during Muharram, with coordinated efforts between field units and central control mechanisms.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)