HomeNews'From Sadak To Sansad...': Rahul Breaks Silence, Calls MGNREGA Overhaul Anti-People

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre over the proposed overhaul of MGNREGA, calling it a direct insult to the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his first reaction to the controversy, Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of systematically weakening the rural employment scheme over the past decade. Reacting to the move to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G bill, he said the Centre was now determined to erase the programme altogether.

Gandhi made the remarks in a post on X, criticising what he described as an attempt to dismantle a scheme that had provided a safety net to millions of rural households.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
