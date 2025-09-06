Egg Thrown At Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khanum Outside Rawalpindi Jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, faced an unusual assault on Friday when an egg was hurled at her outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where Khan remains incarcerated.

Incident outside court hearing

Khanum had just stepped out after attending a hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case, in which her brother is the main accused, when the attack took place. Video clips circulating online show the egg striking her chin before splattering on her clothes.

Amid the commotion, a woman’s voice can be heard exclaiming, "Who the hell is this? Kisne kiya yeh (Who did this)."

Despite the surprise, Aleema chose not to escalate the matter and maintained composure, telling those around her, "Koi baat nahi, jaane do."

Strongly condemn the disgraceful act of throwing an egg at Aleema Khanum, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. No political disagreement should ever justify such disrespect. Pakistan’s politics need dialogue, not humiliation. #AleemaKhanum #StayStrongAleemaKhan pic.twitter.com/U5e2J1djPc — SAQIB (@saqibhussaiinn) September 5, 2025

Police response and arrests

Rawalpindi police quickly intervened, taking two women into custody for the act. Officials later stated that the women were affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The egg attack reportedly followed Khanum’s refusal to answer a journalist’s question.

The query was linked to reporter Tayyab Baloch, who has accused Aleema of using donation money to acquire property. Baloch, who claimed he was harassed and threatened after raising these questions, became a central point of discussion during the media interaction.

Journalists pressed her, asking: "You did not answer the question; instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. Is asking a question a crime? Do you only respond to questions of your choice?"

Reactions from supporters and social media

The incident has sparked heated debate online. Many PTI supporters condemned the act, calling it an attack on civility.

One user on X wrote, "Such behaviour is not only unethical but also unfortunate, as it turns political disagreements into insults and attacks. Differences of opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned."

Others, however, suggested the incident was politically motivated. Another post claimed, "This disgraceful act is by Asim Munir and the Noon League; these people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family."

The Toshakhana Case against Imran Khan

The ongoing case concerns allegations that Imran Khan illegally profited from state gifts held in the government’s Toshakhana, or treasury. These gifts, meant for dignitaries and top officials, were allegedly sold by Khan for personal gain.

In August 2023, the PTI chief was sentenced to three years in prison for selling gifts valued at over 140 million Pakistani rupees (approximately $500,000). His wife, Bushra Bibi, is also facing proceedings in the same case.

The hearing scheduled for Friday was adjourned and will now resume on September 8.