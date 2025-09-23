Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Paharganj Horror: 16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Loses Life in E-Rickshaw Accident, 3 Injured

Delhi's Paharganj area witnessed a fatal e-rickshaw accident on Tuesday as a 16-year-old schoolgirl was killed and 3 got injured in the alleged rash driving incident at Paharganj Chowk.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A 16-year-old schoolgirl was killed and three others injured after an e-rickshaw overturned allegedly due to rash driving to cross traffic signal at Paharganj Chowk in central Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused e-rickshaw driver Dilip (46), a resident of Paharganj, was caught on the spot with the help of locals and later arrested, he said.

His e-rickshaw has been seized, and the case has also been referred to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) for strict legal action, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan in a statement said.

According to police, the accident occurred on Monday at around 7.30 am in front of Paharganj police station when the vehicle, carrying one man and three schoolgirls, toppled.

"The driver allegedly ignored a red signal and drove the vehicle at high speed before it lost balance and overturned. One of the girls suffered a severe head injury and was declared brought dead at the hospital. The other two girls, both minors, sustained injuries, while the man passenger, identified as Mohammad Jahid, suffered a leg injury," the DCP said.

"In his statement, Jahid said he had boarded the e-rickshaw along with the three schoolgirls when the driver, without checking, jumped a traffic signal red light at Paharganj Chowk and sped up the vehicle. This reckless driving caused the vehicle to overturn, injuring all passengers," the officer said.

The body of girl has been preserved for post-mortem, while the two injured minors are undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that Jahid is also receiving medical care. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Embed widget