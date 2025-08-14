‘My Ancestors Fought For Rani Lakshmi Bai’: Col Sofiya Qureshi Reveals On KBC

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a decorated officer of the Indian Army, will be seen in the upcoming weekend episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Indian Air Force and Commander Prerna Deosthalee from the Indian Navy.

The episode, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will feature the trio discussing women’s empowerment and recounting memorable moments from Operation Sindoor.

In a promo released by Sony TV, Col Qureshi shares her lineage, revealing her family’s historic connection to Rani Lakshmi Bai. "I belong to a family where everyone was in the Army. My great-grandmother's ancestors were with Rani Lakshmi Bai," she tells Bachchan. She further adds, "I have not heard lullabies. I have heard tales of bravery, and I have listened to talks that tell the meaning of courage."

She emphasises that the Army maintains a gender-neutral training system, where all personnel—regardless of gender—undergo identical preparation.

Her sister, Shyna Sunsara, earlier told HTCity about their family’s deep military roots, noting that their father fought in the 1971 Bangladesh war and that their ancestors served in various forces, even participating in the 1857 uprising under the Rani of Jhansi.

Who is Col Sofia Qureshi?

Born in 1974 in Vadodara, Gujarat, Col Qureshi earned a Master’s degree in Biochemistry from Maharaja Sayajirao University in 1997.

She currently serves in the Mechanised Infantry and holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman to command a contingent at the ASEAN Plus Multinational Military Exercise ‘Force 18’ in 2016.

Her career highlights include a pivotal role in Operation Parakram along the Punjab border after the 2001 Parliament attack, for which she received a commendation from the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

All about the Queen of Jhansi

Rani Lakshmi Bai, born Manikarnika Tambe in Varanasi on November 19, 1828, remains an enduring symbol of India’s first war of independence. As the Queen of Jhansi, she valiantly led her forces during the 1857 revolt against British rule. She was martyred on June 18, 1858, during the Battle of Gwalior, leaving behind a legacy of courage and resistance that continues to inspire generations.