Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘My Ancestors Fought For Rani Lakshmi Bai’: Col Sofiya Qureshi Reveals On KBC

‘My Ancestors Fought For Rani Lakshmi Bai’: Col Sofiya Qureshi Reveals On KBC

In a promo released by Sony TV, Col Qureshi shares her lineage, revealing her family’s historic connection to Rani Lakshmi Bai.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 08:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a decorated officer of the Indian Army, will be seen in the upcoming weekend episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Indian Air Force and Commander Prerna Deosthalee from the Indian Navy.

The episode, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will feature the trio discussing women’s empowerment and recounting memorable moments from Operation Sindoor.

In a promo released by Sony TV, Col Qureshi shares her lineage, revealing her family’s historic connection to Rani Lakshmi Bai. "I belong to a family where everyone was in the Army. My great-grandmother's ancestors were with Rani Lakshmi Bai," she tells Bachchan. She further adds, "I have not heard lullabies. I have heard tales of bravery, and I have listened to talks that tell the meaning of courage."

She emphasises that the Army maintains a gender-neutral training system, where all personnel—regardless of gender—undergo identical preparation.

Her sister, Shyna Sunsara, earlier told HTCity about their family’s deep military roots, noting that their father fought in the 1971 Bangladesh war and that their ancestors served in various forces, even participating in the 1857 uprising under the Rani of Jhansi.

Who is Col Sofia Qureshi?

Born in 1974 in Vadodara, Gujarat, Col Qureshi earned a Master’s degree in Biochemistry from Maharaja Sayajirao University in 1997.

She currently serves in the Mechanised Infantry and holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman to command a contingent at the ASEAN Plus Multinational Military Exercise ‘Force 18’ in 2016.

Her career highlights include a pivotal role in Operation Parakram along the Punjab border after the 2001 Parliament attack, for which she received a commendation from the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

All about the Queen of Jhansi

Rani Lakshmi Bai, born Manikarnika Tambe in Varanasi on November 19, 1828, remains an enduring symbol of India’s first war of independence. As the Queen of Jhansi, she valiantly led her forces during the 1857 revolt against British rule. She was martyred on June 18, 1858, during the Battle of Gwalior, leaving behind a legacy of courage and resistance that continues to inspire generations.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 08:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC Rani Lakshmi Bai Sofia Qureshi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez Murmu On I-Day Eve
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez On I-Day Eve
India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Trump-Putin Alaska Meet Won't Bring Relief To India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget